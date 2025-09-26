41 amazing places that are perfect for families to visit over the autumn months across Derbyshire and the Peak District

By Tom Hardwick
Published 26th Sep 2025, 12:22 BST
If you’re planning ways to keep the family entertained over the autumn months, these are some of the best things to do and places to visit across Derbyshire and the Peak District.

Derbyshire and the Peak District are perfect places to spend some time this autumn – whether you’re looking for impressive views, great walking routes or some of the county’s more unusual attractions.

These are 41 of the best spots across the area for family days out over the coming weeks – is there anywhere else we need to add to our list?

1. Best places to visit with families this autumn

Chatsworth House is one of the Peak District’s most recognisable landmarks - and there is plenty to keep the family entertained here.

2. Chatsworth House

Located on the edge of Chesterfield, there are three reservoirs to walk round at Linacre. There is a gentle five mile route that takes you around all three, and through the village of Old Brampton, before arriving back at the car park.

3. Linacre Reservoirs

Almost everyone has heard of the likes of Chatsworth House and Hardwick Hall, but Renishaw has its own stunning Grade I listed country house, just a few miles outside of Chesterfield.

4. Renishaw Hall

Related topics:DerbyshirePeak District
