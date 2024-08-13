40 of the best places to visit with families across Derbyshire and the Peak District during the summer holidays

Derbyshire and the Peak District are perfect places to spend some time during the summer holidays – whether you’re looking for impressive views, great walking routes or some of the county’s more unusual attractions.
These are 40 of the best spots across the area for family days out during the six-week break – is there anywhere else we need to add to our list?
1. Places to visit over the summer
These places should be at the top of your list for family trips out during the rest of the summer holidays. Photo: Brian Eyre
2. Speedwell Cavern
Speedwell Cavern is one of the many impressive caves that can be found dotted across the Peak District - and is set at the foot of the spectacular Winnats Pass. Photo: © Lewis Clarke - geograph.org.uk/p/5952026
3. Osmaston Sawmill
Osmaston is a fairytale village near Ashbourne, complete with thatched cottages and stunning woodland. Visitors should head to Osmaston Park for a glimpse of the picturesque old sawmill. © John Sutton - geograph.org.uk/p/6164714 Photo: cc-by-sa/2.0 - © John Sutton - geograph.org.uk/p/6164714
4. Repton - capital of medieval Mercia
Repton is the perfect place for anyone looking to delve into Britain’s medieval history. It was once the capital of the kingdom of Mercia, and notable landmarks include St Wystan's Church - where visitors will find an 8th century crypt built as a mausoleum for Mercian royals. Photo: Google