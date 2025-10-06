34 of the most amazing natural beauty spots that you need to visit this autumn across Derbyshire and the Peak District

Derbyshire and the Peak District are perfect for those wanting to explore areas of remarkable natural beauty over the autumn months.
Whether you’re searching for waterfalls, caverns, country parks or scenic viewpoints, there is something for everyone planning to visit Derbyshire and the Peak District over the coming weeks.
Some of the area’s most stunning spots for natural beauty can be found below – is there anywhere that you think needs to be added to our list?
1. Best beauty spots to visit this autumn
These are some of the most stunning areas of natural beauty to visit this autumn across Derbyshire and the Peak District. Photo: Brian Eyre
2. Linacre Reservoirs
Located on the edge of Chesterfield, there are three reservoirs to walk round at Linacre. There is a gentle five mile route that takes you around all three, and through the village of Old Brampton, before arriving back at the car park. Photo: RKH
3. Mam Tor
At over 500 metres, Mam Tor is certainly steep, but the amazing views over the Hope Valley are more than worth the effort - especially on a frosty morning. Photo: Jason Chadwick
4. Ladybower Reservoir
Ladybower is another Derbyshire reservoir that is perfect for a steady stroll. The 5.5 mile route offers beautiful views across the water, and passes the awe-inspiring Derwent Dam along the way. Photo: Photo © Ken Bagnall (cc-by-sa/2.0)