34 breathtaking places to explore across Derbyshire and the Peak District as autumn approaches – all of which are perfect to visit during a day trip

By Tom Hardwick
Published 10th Sep 2025, 11:01 BST
If you’re planning a trip to Derbyshire or the Peak District as autumn approaches, these breathtaking places need to be at the top of your list.

Derbyshire and the Peak District offer something for everyone – from impressive viewpoints and historic attractions to unique hidden gems dotted across the area.

Whether you’re a tourist venturing into the Peak District for the very first time, or a Derbyshire resident looking to explore the county further, these are 34 places that you need to visit over the coming weeks.

These breathtaking places are perfect to visit this autumn across Derbyshire and the Peak District.

Chatsworth House is one of the Peak District’s most recognisable landmarks - and there is plenty to keep the family entertained here.

Chatsworth House is one of the Peak District’s most recognisable landmarks - and there is plenty to keep the family entertained here. Photo: Brian Eyre

At over 500 metres, Mam Tor is certainly steep, but the amazing views over the Hope Valley are more than worth the effort - especially on a frosty morning.

At over 500 metres, Mam Tor is certainly steep, but the amazing views over the Hope Valley are more than worth the effort - especially on a frosty morning. Photo: Jason Chadwick

Almost everyone has heard of the likes of Chatsworth House and Hardwick Hall, but Renishaw has its own stunning Grade I listed country house, just a few miles outside of Chesterfield.

Almost everyone has heard of the likes of Chatsworth House and Hardwick Hall, but Renishaw has its own stunning Grade I listed country house, just a few miles outside of Chesterfield. Photo: Brian Eyre

