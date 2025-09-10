Derbyshire and the Peak District offer something for everyone – from impressive viewpoints and historic attractions to unique hidden gems dotted across the area.
Whether you’re a tourist venturing into the Peak District for the very first time, or a Derbyshire resident looking to explore the county further, these are 34 places that you need to visit over the coming weeks.
1. Breathtaking places
These breathtaking places are perfect to visit this autumn across Derbyshire and the Peak District. Photo: jason chadwick
2. Chatsworth House
Chatsworth House is one of the Peak District’s most recognisable landmarks - and there is plenty to keep the family entertained here. Photo: Brian Eyre
3. Mam Tor
At over 500 metres, Mam Tor is certainly steep, but the amazing views over the Hope Valley are more than worth the effort - especially on a frosty morning. Photo: Jason Chadwick
4. Renishaw Hall
Almost everyone has heard of the likes of Chatsworth House and Hardwick Hall, but Renishaw has its own stunning Grade I listed country house, just a few miles outside of Chesterfield. Photo: Brian Eyre