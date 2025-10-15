34 beautiful places that are perfect to explore across Derbyshire and the Peak District this autumn – including Bakewell, Castleton, Hathersage, Buxton and Matlock

By Tom Hardwick
Published 15th Oct 2025, 15:58 BST
If you’re planning a trip out over the autumn months, these scenic towns and villages across Derbyshire and the Peak District are among some of the region’s best places to visit.

Derbyshire and the Peak District are home to a number of beautiful towns and villages – with plenty of great destinations to be found wherever you are across the county.

Some of the area’s most picturesque destinations, all of which are perfect to explore this autumn, are listed below – will you be visiting any of these places?

These beautiful towns and villages are perfect places to visit this autumn across Derbyshire and the Peak District.

1. Beautiful places to visit

These beautiful towns and villages are perfect places to visit this autumn across Derbyshire and the Peak District. Photo: jason chadwick

Photo Sales
Baslow is only a two mile walk from Chatsworth House, and this picturesque village is the perfect place to stop if you want a drink and a bite to eat after visiting the famous estate.

2. Baslow

Baslow is only a two mile walk from Chatsworth House, and this picturesque village is the perfect place to stop if you want a drink and a bite to eat after visiting the famous estate. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Beeley has been part of the Chatsworth Estate since the 17th century, and the village is home to the popular Devonshire Arms - a four star country inn.

3. Beeley

Beeley has been part of the Chatsworth Estate since the 17th century, and the village is home to the popular Devonshire Arms - a four star country inn. Photo: jason chadwick

Photo Sales
Castleton is a great base for tourists looking to take in some of the Peak District’s most popular attractions - including the likes of Winnats Pass, Cave Dale, Mam Tor, Blue John Cavern and Peveril Castle.

4. Castleton

Castleton is a great base for tourists looking to take in some of the Peak District’s most popular attractions - including the likes of Winnats Pass, Cave Dale, Mam Tor, Blue John Cavern and Peveril Castle. Photo: jason chadwick

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 9
Next Page
Related topics:DerbyshirePeak DistrictBuxtonMatlockBakewell
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice