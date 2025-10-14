If you’re making plans to visit Derbyshire and the Peak District this autumn, and you’re searching for things to do, then look no further.
We asked our readers to name the places and attractions that people cannot miss across the county – and the full list of their recommendations can be found below. Will you be visiting any of these spots over the autumn months?
1. Best places to visit this autumn
These are some of the best places to visit this autumn across Derbyshire and the Peak District. Photo: jason chadwick
2. Monyash
Monyash was another recommendation from those who responded. Photo: Brian Eyre
3. Chatsworth House
Chatsworth House was another popular suggestion. Photo: Brian Eyre
4. Eyam
For those interested in history, our readers said that Eyam is a perfect place to visit this autumn. It is known as the plague village, after residents quarantined themselves to stop the spread of a plague outbreak in the 17th century. Photo: Jason Chadwick