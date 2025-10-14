34 amazing places that you cannot miss if you’re visiting Derbyshire and the Peak District this autumn – all of which are loved by locals

By Tom Hardwick
Published 14th Oct 2025, 14:49 BST
You need to visit these unmissable places and attractions across Derbyshire and the Peak District this autumn – with each one coming highly recommended by people from the area.

If you’re making plans to visit Derbyshire and the Peak District this autumn, and you’re searching for things to do, then look no further.

We asked our readers to name the places and attractions that people cannot miss across the county – and the full list of their recommendations can be found below. Will you be visiting any of these spots over the autumn months?

These are some of the best places to visit this autumn across Derbyshire and the Peak District.

1. Best places to visit this autumn

These are some of the best places to visit this autumn across Derbyshire and the Peak District. Photo: jason chadwick

Monyash was another recommendation from those who responded.

2. Monyash

Monyash was another recommendation from those who responded. Photo: Brian Eyre

Chatsworth House was another popular suggestion.

3. Chatsworth House

Chatsworth House was another popular suggestion. Photo: Brian Eyre

For those interested in history, our readers said that Eyam is a perfect place to visit this autumn. It is known as the plague village, after residents quarantined themselves to stop the spread of a plague outbreak in the 17th century.

4. Eyam

For those interested in history, our readers said that Eyam is a perfect place to visit this autumn. It is known as the plague village, after residents quarantined themselves to stop the spread of a plague outbreak in the 17th century. Photo: Jason Chadwick

