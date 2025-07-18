If you’re making plans to visit Derbyshire and the Peak District this summer, and you’re searching for things to do, then look no further.
We asked our readers to name the places and attractions that people cannot miss over the summer months – and the full list of their recommendations can be found below.
1. Places you can’t miss this summer
Our readers have named the places and attractions that you cannot miss if you’re visiting Derbyshire and the Peak District over the summer. Photo: Brian Eyre
2. Renishaw Hall, Renishaw
Renishaw Hall and Gardens were recommended by our readers. Photo: Brian Eyre
3. Chatsworth House
Chatsworth House was another popular suggestion. Photo: Brian Eyre
4. Eyam
For those interested in history, our readers said that Eyam is a perfect place to visit this summer. It is known as the plague village, after residents quarantined themselves to stop the spread of a plague outbreak in the 17th century. Photo: Jason Chadwick
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.