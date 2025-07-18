32 places that you cannot miss if you’re visiting Derbyshire and the Peak District this summer – all of which were highly recommended by locals

You need to visit these unmissable places and attractions across Derbyshire and the Peak District this summer – with each one coming highly recommended by people from the area.

If you’re making plans to visit Derbyshire and the Peak District this summer, and you’re searching for things to do, then look no further.

We asked our readers to name the places and attractions that people cannot miss over the summer months – and the full list of their recommendations can be found below.

1. Places you can’t miss this summer

Renishaw Hall and Gardens were recommended by our readers.

2. Renishaw Hall, Renishaw

Renishaw Hall and Gardens were recommended by our readers. Photo: Brian Eyre

Chatsworth House was another popular suggestion.

3. Chatsworth House

Chatsworth House was another popular suggestion. Photo: Brian Eyre

For those interested in history, our readers said that Eyam is a perfect place to visit this summer. It is known as the plague village, after residents quarantined themselves to stop the spread of a plague outbreak in the 17th century.

4. Eyam

For those interested in history, our readers said that Eyam is a perfect place to visit this summer. It is known as the plague village, after residents quarantined themselves to stop the spread of a plague outbreak in the 17th century. Photo: Jason Chadwick

