With temperatures set to reach almost 30° in parts of Derbyshire later this week, people will be searching for the best places to enjoy the sunny weather.
If you’re planning a day out to make the most of the warm spell, look no further than the places listed here – including scenic Peak District viewpoints and places to stop for an ice cream.
The full list of our recommendations for the best ways to enjoy a sunny day across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District can be found below.
1. Best places to visit on a sunny day
These are some of the best places to visit on a sunny day across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District. Photo: Brian Eyre
2. Hardwick Hall
Hardwick Hall is a remarkable country house that was built for Bess of Hardwick - perhaps better known as the driving force behind the construction of Chatsworth House - and its scenic grounds are perfect to explore on a sunny day. Photo: Brian Eyre
3. Hathersage
The open-air swimming pool at Hathersage is a great place to visit on a sunny day. Photo: Chris Etchells
4. Explore the grounds of Ilam Park
The stunning grounds of Ilam Park are perfect to explore if you find yourself in the Peak District - and it costs nothing to get in. Photo: Photo © Paul Harrop (cc-by-sa/2.0)