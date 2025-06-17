With temperatures set to reach almost 30° in parts of Derbyshire later this week, people will be searching for the best places to enjoy the sunny weather.

If you’re planning a day out to make the most of the warm spell, look no further than the places listed here – including scenic Peak District viewpoints and places to stop for an ice cream.

The full list of our recommendations for the best ways to enjoy a sunny day across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District can be found below.

Best places to visit on a sunny day These are some of the best places to visit on a sunny day across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District.

Hardwick Hall Hardwick Hall is a remarkable country house that was built for Bess of Hardwick - perhaps better known as the driving force behind the construction of Chatsworth House - and its scenic grounds are perfect to explore on a sunny day.

Hathersage The open-air swimming pool at Hathersage is a great place to visit on a sunny day.