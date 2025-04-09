Whether you’re looking for remarkable waterfalls or some of the best panoramic views in the country, Derbyshire and the Peak District will never disappoint when it comes to places to visit for a sunny day out.
These are 26 of the most stunning spots across the Peaks and Derbyshire – all of which are perfect for enjoying the current warm spell.
2. Solomon’s Temple
Solomon’s Temple - otherwise known as Grinlow Tower - is situated in the hills above Buxton. It was built in 1896, with the support of the Duke of Devonshire, before being restored in the 1980s. Photo: cc-by-sa/2.0 - © G Laird - geograph.org.uk/p/6125321
3. Osmaston Sawmill
Osmaston is a fairytale village near Ashbourne, complete with thatched cottages and stunning woodland. Visitors should head to Osmaston Park for a glimpse of the picturesque old sawmill. © John Sutton - geograph.org.uk/p/6164714 Photo: cc-by-sa/2.0 - © John Sutton - geograph.org.uk/p/6164714
4. Mam Tor
At over 500 metres, Mam Tor is certainly steep, but the amazing views over the Hope Valley are more than worth the effort. Photo: Jason Chadwick