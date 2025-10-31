Derbyshire has a rich and storied history, and is home to some of the UK’s most beautiful countryside – meaning unique attractions and landmarks can be found in every corner of the county.

We have compiled a list of some of the most unique places to visit across Derbyshire and the Peak District this autumn – which could not be mirrored in other parts of the country.

The full list can be found below – will you be visiting any of these special attractions over the coming weeks?

1 . Unique places to visit These unique places are perfect to visit this autumn across Derbyshire and the Peak District. Photo: jason chadwick Photo Sales

2 . Visit a Peak District beauty spot with a storied history This Peak District chasm is both naturally and historically remarkable. It was known as a secret place of worship in the 15th century, and myths also claim that Robin Hood and Friar Tuck hid here from the authorities. Photo: Photo © Anthony O'Neil (cc-by-sa/2.0) Photo Sales

3 . Admire Britain’s only known example of ice age cave art at Creswell Crags The remarkable ancient limestone caves at Creswell Crags are filled with history, including the only known example of ice age cave art in the country - which has been dated at around 13,000 years old. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales