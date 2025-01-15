23 scenic walks that are perfect for a 2025 day trip across Derbyshire and the Peak District – including Monsal Head, Dovedale, Mam Tor, Ladybower Reservoir and more

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 15th Jan 2025, 10:47 GMT
If you’re looking for a walk to tackle during 2025 with scenic views across Derbyshire and the Peak District, these routes are among some of the best.

Derbyshire and the Peak District are perfect places for hiking – with no shortage of routes that offer amazing views.

These are 23 of the best walks across the area that will make for great excursions during 2025 – including Peak District favourites such as Chatsworth House and Curbar Edge.

These are some of the best scenic walking routes across the county.

1. Scenic Derbyshire walks

These are some of the best scenic walking routes across the county. Photo: Brian Eyre

Located on the edge of Chesterfield, there are three reservoirs to walk round at Linacre. There is a gentle five mile route that takes you around all three, and through the village of Old Brampton, before arriving back at the car park.

2. Linacre Reservoirs

Located on the edge of Chesterfield, there are three reservoirs to walk round at Linacre. There is a gentle five mile route that takes you around all three, and through the village of Old Brampton, before arriving back at the car park. Photo: RKH

Ladybower is another Derbyshire reservoir that is perfect for a steady stroll. The 5.5 mile route offers beautiful views across the water, and passes the awe-inspiring Derwent Dam along the way.

3. Ladybower Reservoir

Ladybower is another Derbyshire reservoir that is perfect for a steady stroll. The 5.5 mile route offers beautiful views across the water, and passes the awe-inspiring Derwent Dam along the way. Photo: Photo © Ken Bagnall (cc-by-sa/2.0)

Curbar Edge is one of the Peak District’s best beauty spots, offering remarkable views across the Hope Valley.

4. Curbar Edge

Curbar Edge is one of the Peak District’s best beauty spots, offering remarkable views across the Hope Valley. Photo: RKH

