Derbyshire and the Peak District are perfect places to spend some time with the family during the Easter school holidays.
These are 23 of the best spots across the area for family days out – is there anywhere else we need to add to our list?
2. Osmaston Sawmill
Osmaston is a fairytale village near Ashbourne, complete with thatched cottages and stunning woodland. Visitors should head to Osmaston Park for a glimpse of the picturesque old sawmill. Photo: cc-by-sa/2.0 - © John Sutton - geograph.org.uk/p/6164714
3. Ladybower Reservoir
Ladybower is a Derbyshire reservoir that is perfect for a steady stroll. The 5.5 mile route offers beautiful views across the water, and passes the awe-inspiring Derwent Dam along the way. Photo: Photo © Ken Bagnall (cc-by-sa/2.0)
4. Renishaw Hall
Almost everyone has heard of the likes of Chatsworth House and Hardwick Hall, but Renishaw has its own stunning Grade I listed country house, just a few miles outside of Chesterfield. Photo: Brian Eyre