The cost of entertaining your kids can easily spiral out of control, but a fun day out doesn’t have to cost the earth, with plenty of free attractions to visit in Derbyshire and the Peak District.
Here are some of the best cheap days out across the county – will you be visiting any of these places over the coming weeks?
1. Cheap days out across Derbyshire
These are some of the best places to visit for a cheap day out across Derbyshire and the Peak District this summer. Photo: jason chadwick
2. Go for a stroll around the Longshaw Estate
The Longshaw Estate is a perfect place for a relaxed stroll amid scenic surroundings. Photo: Brian Eyre
3. Admire Britain’s only known example of ice age cave art at Creswell Crags
The remarkable ancient limestone caves at Creswell Crags are filled with history, including the only known example of ice age cave art in the country - which has been dated at around 13,000 years old. Visitors do not have to pay to access the gorge, while access to the on-site museum costs just £5 for adults, with free access for those under 18. Cave tours can also be booked. Photo: Brian Eyre
4. Explore the ‘plague village’
Eyam certainly has a unique place in history. It is known as the plague village, after residents quarantined themselves to stop the spread of a plague outbreak in the 17th century. If you want to learn more about the Black Death, Eyam is the perfect place to start - and it won’t cost you anything to wander the village and delve into the area’s past. Photo: Jason Chadwick
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.