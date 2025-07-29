21 of the best places for a cheap day out this summer across Derbyshire and the Peak District – including parks and museums that are perfect for families to explore

By Tom Hardwick
Published 29th Jul 2025, 13:11 BST
These are some of the best places for a cheap day out across Derbyshire and the Peak District over the summer holidays.

The cost of entertaining your kids can easily spiral out of control, but a fun day out doesn’t have to cost the earth, with plenty of free attractions to visit in Derbyshire and the Peak District.

Here are some of the best cheap days out across the county – will you be visiting any of these places over the coming weeks?

These are some of the best places to visit for a cheap day out across Derbyshire and the Peak District this summer.

1. Cheap days out across Derbyshire

These are some of the best places to visit for a cheap day out across Derbyshire and the Peak District this summer. Photo: jason chadwick

Photo Sales
The Longshaw Estate is a perfect place for a relaxed stroll amid scenic surroundings.

2. Go for a stroll around the Longshaw Estate

The Longshaw Estate is a perfect place for a relaxed stroll amid scenic surroundings. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
The remarkable ancient limestone caves at Creswell Crags are filled with history, including the only known example of ice age cave art in the country - which has been dated at around 13,000 years old. Visitors do not have to pay to access the gorge, while access to the on-site museum costs just £5 for adults, with free access for those under 18. Cave tours can also be booked.

3. Admire Britain’s only known example of ice age cave art at Creswell Crags

The remarkable ancient limestone caves at Creswell Crags are filled with history, including the only known example of ice age cave art in the country - which has been dated at around 13,000 years old. Visitors do not have to pay to access the gorge, while access to the on-site museum costs just £5 for adults, with free access for those under 18. Cave tours can also be booked. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Eyam certainly has a unique place in history. It is known as the plague village, after residents quarantined themselves to stop the spread of a plague outbreak in the 17th century. If you want to learn more about the Black Death, Eyam is the perfect place to start - and it won’t cost you anything to wander the village and delve into the area’s past.

4. Explore the ‘plague village’

Eyam certainly has a unique place in history. It is known as the plague village, after residents quarantined themselves to stop the spread of a plague outbreak in the 17th century. If you want to learn more about the Black Death, Eyam is the perfect place to start - and it won’t cost you anything to wander the village and delve into the area’s past. Photo: Jason Chadwick

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:DerbyshirePeak District
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice