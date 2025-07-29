3 . Admire Britain’s only known example of ice age cave art at Creswell Crags

The remarkable ancient limestone caves at Creswell Crags are filled with history, including the only known example of ice age cave art in the country - which has been dated at around 13,000 years old. Visitors do not have to pay to access the gorge, while access to the on-site museum costs just £5 for adults, with free access for those under 18. Cave tours can also be booked. Photo: Brian Eyre