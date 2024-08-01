The competition, held in Tupton, had been notably absent from the village’s summer festivities for the past eight years out of respect for the sad passing of resident, Marie Evans – an organiser of the original scarecrow hunts.

Parish Councillor David Hancock said that it was the right time to bring back the competition as a tribute to Marie.

He said: “t’s been something that’s been talked about for a while but we were uncertain as to how long we should wait before a reasonable amount of time had passed since the loss of Marie.

“We felt we needed to make sure we had sensitivity to the family, make sure that they were included, and it just seemed like the right time this year.”

The scarecrow competition encouraged Tupton’s residents to create their own scarecrow and display it in front of their homes and businesses. Several scarecrows were on display in the village throughout June and July.

The competition came to a close on July 20 at the village’s summer carnival where awards were given to the creators of the winning scarecrows.

The top five scarecrows were selected via a public vote. The overall winner was picked by Marie's husband and two daughters.

This year’s competition saw joint winners, with Harry Potter and a miner scarecrow sharing first place.

Cllr Hancock said: “Of course it was brought back in Marie’s honour. Historically, this always ran alongside the carnival and it was always her favourite part of the the event which is mainly why we decided to bring it back.

"We’ve really tried to build it up and get it going again this year and the community seems to have responded well. We hope it’s going to at least be as successful again next year."

Take a look at some of the brilliant scarecrows on display in Tupton this year in our photo gallery.

