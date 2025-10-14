19 brilliant places to visit for a cheap day out across Derbyshire and the Peak District this autumn

The cost of entertaining your kids can easily spiral out of control, but a fun day out doesn’t have to cost the earth, with plenty of free attractions to visit in Derbyshire and the Peak District.
Here are some of the best cheap days out across the county – will you be visiting any of these places over the coming weeks?
1. Best places for a cheap day out
These are some of the best places to visit for a cheap day out across Derbyshire and the Peak District this autumn. Photo: Brian Eyre
2. Go for a stroll around the Longshaw Estate
The Longshaw Estate is a perfect place for a relaxed stroll amid scenic surroundings. Photo: Brian Eyre
3. Queen’s Park
Queen’s Park in Chesterfield is ideal for a cheap family day out - with a lake and play area for visitors to enjoy. While families will need money if they wish to use the miniature train (which will operate next during the October half term) or grab something from the cafe, it still remains a low-cost option. Photo: Brian Eyre
4. Explore the ‘plague village’
Eyam certainly has a unique place in history. It is known as the plague village, after residents quarantined themselves to stop the spread of a plague outbreak in the 17th century. If you want to learn more about the Black Death, Eyam is the perfect place to start - and it won’t cost you anything to wander the village and delve into the area’s past. Photo: Jason Chadwick