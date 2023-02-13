These are some of the most unique landmarks dotted across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – perfect for those looking for something out of the ordinary.
Derbyshire and the Peak District may be the perfect places for those who want to experience something more eccentric – with a number of weird and wonderful attractions in all corners of the county.
If you’re looking for attractions that are off the beaten path, these are 17 of the spots that you need to visit on your next trip.
1. Calke Abbey
Calke Abbey may look somewhat neglected compared to the likes of Chatsworth, but the grand country house near Ticknall provides a fascinating insight into the lives of some of Derbyshire’s wealthiest figures. There is also an outdoor recreation area - Calke Explore - situated in the grounds.
Photo: cc-by-sa/2.0 - © Alan Murray-Rust - geograph.org.uk/p/5860693
2. Osmaston Sawmill
Osmaston is a fairytale village near Ashbourne, complete with thatched cottages and stunning woodland. Visitors should head to Osmaston Park for a glimpse of the picturesque old sawmill. © John Sutton - geograph.org.uk/p/6164714
Photo: cc-by-sa/2.0 - © John Sutton - geograph.org.uk/p/6164714
3. Revolution House, Old Whittington
How many visitors to Chesterfield will know that the plot to depose King James II was hatched in an Old Whittington pub - which now functions as a museum?
Photo: Photo © Paul Harrop (cc-by-sa/2.0)
4. Wooden sculptures, Westwood
These intricate wooden carvings are hidden away in woodland at Westwood.
Photo: Julia Rodgerson