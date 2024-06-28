From forgotten landmarks at the very centre of the country’s history, to cutting-edge sculptures dotted across the town, Chesterfield has a great range of attractions – a number of which may remain undiscovered by many.
These are 16 of Chesterfield’s hidden treasures – how many of them have you visited?
These are some of Chesterfield’s hidden gems. Credit: Brian Eyre/Jason Chadwick/Julia RodgersonPhoto: Brian Eyre/Jason Chadwick/Julia Rodgerson
2. Brick ball - Holmebrook Valley Country Park
Walkers through Holmebrook Valley Country Park may have stumbled across this unusual sculpture.Photo: Brian Eyre
3. Market Place pump, Chesterfield
A large water pump is hidden in the centre of the Market Place in Chesterfield’s town centre.Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
4. Chesterfield Spital Cemetery Chapel
Chesterfield Spital Cemetery contains the graves of war heroes, a leper colony priest and five girls who died in a fire in the dressing rooms of the Palace Theatre in 1911.Photo: Brian Eyre