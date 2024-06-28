16 hidden gems you’ll only know about if you live in Chesterfield – from historical landmarks to secret labyrinths

By Tom Hardwick
Published 28th Jun 2024, 14:27 BST
Chesterfield has some amazing hidden gems that might allude visitors – but will be well-known to many of its residents.

From forgotten landmarks at the very centre of the country’s history, to cutting-edge sculptures dotted across the town, Chesterfield has a great range of attractions – a number of which may remain undiscovered by many.

These are 16 of Chesterfield’s hidden treasures – how many of them have you visited?

These are some of Chesterfield's hidden gems.

These are some of Chesterfield's hidden gems.

Walkers through Holmebrook Valley Country Park may have stumbled across this unusual sculpture.

2. Brick ball - Holmebrook Valley Country Park

Walkers through Holmebrook Valley Country Park may have stumbled across this unusual sculpture.

A large water pump is hidden in the centre of the Market Place in Chesterfield’s town centre.

3. Market Place pump, Chesterfield

A large water pump is hidden in the centre of the Market Place in Chesterfield's town centre.

Chesterfield Spital Cemetery contains the graves of war heroes, a leper colony priest and five girls who died in a fire in the dressing rooms of the Palace Theatre in 1911.

4. Chesterfield Spital Cemetery Chapel

Chesterfield Spital Cemetery contains the graves of war heroes, a leper colony priest and five girls who died in a fire in the dressing rooms of the Palace Theatre in 1911.

