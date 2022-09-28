News you can trust since 1855
These are some of Chesterfield’s hidden gems. Credit: Brian Eyre/Jason Chadwick/Julia Rodgerson

16 hidden gems you’ll only know about if you live in Chesterfield – from historical landmarks to secret labyrinths

Chesterfield has some amazing hidden gems that might allude visitors – but will be well-known to many of its residents.

By Tom Hardwick
Wednesday, 28th September 2022, 9:28 pm

From forgotten landmarks at the very centre of the country’s history, to cutting-edge sculptures dotted across the town, Chesterfield has a great range of attractions – a number of which may remain undiscovered by many.

These are 16 of Chesterfield’s hidden treasures – how many of them have you visited?

1. Brick ball - Holmebrook Valley Country Park

Walkers through Holmebrook Valley Country Park may have stumbled across this unusual sculpture.

Photo: Brian Eyre

2. Market Place pump, Chesterfield

A large water pump is hidden in the centre of the Market Place in Chesterfield’s town centre.

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

3. Chesterfield Spital Cemetery Chapel

Chesterfield Spital Cemetery contains the graves of war heroes, a leper colony priest and five girls who died in a fire in the dressing rooms of the Palace Theatre in 1911.

Photo: Brian Eyre

4. St James Church, Temple Normanton

This unique building was built in the 1980s, replacing what was a temporary wooden structure - and certainly stands apart from other churches in the area.

Photo: Brian Eyre

