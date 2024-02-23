News you can trust since 1855
15 of the best garden centres across Derbyshire and the Peak District – according to Google reviews

With spring around the corner it may be time to get back outside and spruce up your garden – if you are in need of supplies or fresh inspiration these are some of the most popular garden centres across the county.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 21st Feb 2023, 16:25 GMT
Updated 23rd Feb 2024, 16:29 GMT

If you are looking for a garden centre or plant nursery close to home in the coming weeks, Derbyshire and the Peak District offer a choice of national chains, small independents and stately home expertise.

With so much choice, Google reviews might be helpful guiding you to the right destination, so here are some of the most popular options with past customers.

All data was taken from Google, and the centres are not ranked in any particular order.

These are some of the most recommended garden centres in the area.

1. 9406EE77-6818-4A73-995A-551C21329228.jpeg

These are some of the most recommended garden centres in the area. Photo: Brian Eyre/Google

Dunston Hall Garden Centre has a 4.4/5 rating based on 1,022 Google reviews.

2. Dunston Hall Garden Centre, Chesterfield

Dunston Hall Garden Centre has a 4.4/5 rating based on 1,022 Google reviews. Photo: Brian Eyre

Dobbies has a 3.8/5 rating based on 2,039 Google reviews.

3. Dobbies, Barlborough

Dobbies has a 3.8/5 rating based on 2,039 Google reviews. Photo: Brian Eyre

This garden centre has a 4.1/5 rating based on 45 Google reviews.

4. Van Gemeren & Co, Chesterfield

This garden centre has a 4.1/5 rating based on 45 Google reviews. Photo: Google

