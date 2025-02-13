From forgotten landmarks at the very centre of the country’s history, to cutting-edge sculptures dotted across the town, Chesterfield has a great range of attractions – a number of which may remain undiscovered by many.
These are 15 of Chesterfield’s hidden treasures – how many of them have you visited?
1. Hidden gems
These are some of Chesterfield’s hidden gems. Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
2. Brick ball - Holmebrook Valley Country Park
Walkers through Holmebrook Valley Country Park may have stumbled across this unusual sculpture. Photo: Brian Eyre
3. Stone Edge Cupola
The Stone Edge Cupola is just outside Chesterfield on the way to Ashover, close to the Red Lion pub. It was built in 1770 and is thought to be Britain's oldest free-standing chimney Photo: Brian Eyre
4. Market Place pump, Chesterfield
A large water pump is hidden in the centre of the Market Place in Chesterfield’s town centre. Photo: Sheffield Newspapers