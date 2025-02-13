15 hidden gems you’ll only know about if you live in Chesterfield – from historical landmarks to secret labyrinths

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 13th Feb 2025, 10:53 BST
Updated 13th Feb 2025, 21:05 BST
Chesterfield has some amazing hidden gems that might elude visitors – but will be well-known to many of its residents.

From forgotten landmarks at the very centre of the country’s history, to cutting-edge sculptures dotted across the town, Chesterfield has a great range of attractions – a number of which may remain undiscovered by many.

These are 15 of Chesterfield’s hidden treasures – how many of them have you visited?

1. Hidden gems

These are some of Chesterfield’s hidden gems. Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Walkers through Holmebrook Valley Country Park may have stumbled across this unusual sculpture.

2. Brick ball - Holmebrook Valley Country Park

Walkers through Holmebrook Valley Country Park may have stumbled across this unusual sculpture. Photo: Brian Eyre

The Stone Edge Cupola is just outside Chesterfield on the way to Ashover, close to the Red Lion pub. It was built in 1770 and is thought to be Britain's oldest free-standing chimney

3. Stone Edge Cupola

The Stone Edge Cupola is just outside Chesterfield on the way to Ashover, close to the Red Lion pub. It was built in 1770 and is thought to be Britain's oldest free-standing chimney Photo: Brian Eyre

A large water pump is hidden in the centre of the Market Place in Chesterfield’s town centre.

4. Market Place pump, Chesterfield

A large water pump is hidden in the centre of the Market Place in Chesterfield’s town centre. Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

