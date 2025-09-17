14 of the best places to visit on a rainy day this autumn across Derbyshire and the Peak District – including remarkable attractions and museums that are perfect day trip destinations

By Tom Hardwick
Published 17th Sep 2025, 15:11 BST
These are some of the best places to visit on a rainy day across Derbyshire and the Peak District over the autumn months.

Derbyshire and the Peak District are perfect places to spend some time with the family this autumn – even if wet weather makes an appearance.

These are 14 of the best spots across the area to visit on a rainy day across the county – is there anywhere else we need to add to our list?

Bolsover Castle is a great place to explore with the family.

1. Bolsover Castle

Bolsover Castle is a great place to explore with the family. Photo: Brian Eyre

Hardwick Hall is another historic stately home that you can explore over the autumn months.

2. Hardwick Hall

Hardwick Hall is another historic stately home that you can explore over the autumn months. Photo: Brian Eyre

Barrow Hill Roundhouse is the last surviving railway roundhouse in the UK with an operational turntable - making it a perfect place to visit for rail enthusiasts.

3. Take in a key part of the country’s railway history

Barrow Hill Roundhouse is the last surviving railway roundhouse in the UK with an operational turntable - making it a perfect place to visit for rail enthusiasts. Photo: Rachel Atkins

This museum is part of a UNESCO World Heritage Site in Derby, and celebrates the area’s rich history of innovation.

4. The Museum of Making, Derby

This museum is part of a UNESCO World Heritage Site in Derby, and celebrates the area’s rich history of innovation. Photo: Google

Peak District Derbyshire
