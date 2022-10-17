13 pictures show Bolsover transformed back in time for 1940s festival in town centre

The first ever 40’s Fest took place on Saturday with fun for all the family.The day included re-enactors, old war equipment, parachutes, vintage vehicles and music from The LaDiDah trio.

Vintage motorcycles, an army Land Rover, military Jeeps and lorries were on display and uniformed re-enactors showed off war artefacts and equipment.

Bolsover’s fire engine and crew and the town’s Army Cadet Force also took part.

The event helped raise funds for The Royal British Legion.

