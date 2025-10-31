If you’re searching for scenic places to visit across Derbyshire and the Peak District this autumn, then look no further.
I‘ve lived in Derbyshire for several years and these are some of the prettiest towns and villages that I’ve been to – all of which are perfect to explore over the coming weeks.
The full list of my recommendations can be found below – is there anywhere else you think should be included?
1. Best places to visit this autumn
These scenic towns and villages are some of my favourites across Derbyshire and the Peak District - and all are perfect to explore this autumn. Photo: Brian Eyre
2. Baslow
Baslow is only a two mile walk from Chatsworth House, and this picturesque village is the perfect place to visit if you want a drink and a bite to eat after visiting the famous estate. It is home to a number of great pubs - including The Wheatsheaf, the Prince of Wales and the Devonshire Arms. Photo: Brian Eyre
3. Buxton
This historic High Peak spa town is ideal for anyone planning a trip to Derbyshire this autumn - with plenty on offer to keep visitors entertained. Photo: jason chadwick
4. New Mills
Visitors to New Mills can stroll along the Millennium Walkway, which stretches over the River Goyt and takes you to the Torrs Riverside Park. After taking in the scenery, there are plenty of great places to eat and drink across the town - including A Tavola, Pride of the Peaks and Torr Vale Tap. Photo: Brian Eyre