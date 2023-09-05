News you can trust since 1855
These are some of the most recommended garden centres in the area.

13 of the best garden centres to visit across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – based on Google reviews

These are some of the most popular garden centres across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 5th Sep 2023, 11:28 BST

With Chesterfield and Derbyshire residents set to enjoy hot weather for the rest of this week, there’s no better time to visit one of the many great garden centres across the county.

We’ve compiled a list of the garden centres highly recommended by other Derbyshire residents – so you don’t have to look far for inspiration.

All reviews were taken from Google, and the centres are not ranked in any particular order.

Dunston Hall Garden Centre has a 4.4/5 rating based on 877 Google reviews.

1. Dunston Hall Garden Centre, Chesterfield

Dunston Hall Garden Centre has a 4.4/5 rating based on 877 Google reviews. Photo: Brian Eyre

Glapwell Nurseries has a 4.6/5 rating based on 768 Google reviews.

2. Glapwell Nurseries, Glapwell

Glapwell Nurseries has a 4.6/5 rating based on 768 Google reviews. Photo: Brian Eyre

Dobbies has a 3.9/5 rating based on 1,800 Google reviews.

3. Dobbies, Barlborough

Dobbies has a 3.9/5 rating based on 1,800 Google reviews. Photo: Brian Eyre

This garden centre has a 4/5 rating based on 37 Google reviews.

4. Van Gemeren & Co, Chesterfield

This garden centre has a 4/5 rating based on 37 Google reviews. Photo: Google

