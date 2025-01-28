12 romantic walks across Derbyshire and the Peak District that are perfect for Valentine’s Day 2025 – including Chatsworth, Bakewell and other popular beauty spots

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 28th Jan 2025
If you’re looking for a romantic walk for Valentine’s Day across Derbyshire and the Peak District, these routes are some of the best.

Derbyshire and the Peak District are the perfect places for a romantic stroll – with routes offering amazing views to be found in all corners of the county.

These are 12 of the best walks across the area, that make for great Valentine’s excursions – including Peak District favourites such as Chatsworth House, Bakewell and Curbar Edge.

1. Romantic walks

Located on the edge of Chesterfield, there are three reservoirs to walk round at Linacre. There is a gentle five mile route that takes you around all three, and through the village of Old Brampton, before arriving back at the car park.

2. Linacre Reservoirs

Located on the edge of Chesterfield, there are three reservoirs to walk round at Linacre. There is a gentle five mile route that takes you around all three, and through the village of Old Brampton, before arriving back at the car park. Photo: RKH

Ladybower is another Derbyshire reservoir that is perfect for a steady stroll. The 5.5 mile route offers beautiful views across the water, and passes the awe-inspiring Derwent Dam along the way.

3. Ladybower Reservoir

Ladybower is another Derbyshire reservoir that is perfect for a steady stroll. The 5.5 mile route offers beautiful views across the water, and passes the awe-inspiring Derwent Dam along the way. Photo: Photo © Ken Bagnall (cc-by-sa/2.0)

The grounds of the magnificent Chatsworth House are an ideal place for a romantic walk. There's two different routes you can take - one spans six miles, while the other is eight miles long.

4. Chatsworth Estate

The grounds of the magnificent Chatsworth House are an ideal place for a romantic walk. There's two different routes you can take - one spans six miles, while the other is eight miles long. Photo: Brian Eyre

