Derbyshire and the Peak District are the perfect places for a winter walk. Credit: TR - © Ken Bagnall (cc-by-sa/2.0)Derbyshire and the Peak District are the perfect places for a winter walk. Credit: TR - © Ken Bagnall (cc-by-sa/2.0)
12 of the most beautiful routes across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – perfect for a winter walk

These are a number of routes with stunning scenery across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – perfect for a winter walk.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 21st Nov 2022, 14:15 GMT
Updated 24th Nov 2023, 14:35 GMT

Derbyshire and the Peak District are something of a paradise for walkers – with an incredible number of beautiful trails in all corners of the region.

Whether you’re looking for a gentle stroll around one of the county’s country houses, or a more challenging hike with stunning views, these are 12 of of the best routes for winter walks across the area.

Chatsworth House has been decorated in a Nordic Christmas at Chatsworth 2022 - and will also be holding their Christmas markets. The grounds of the magnificent Chatsworth House are an ideal place for a winter walk. There's two different routes you can take - one spans six miles, while the other is eight miles long.

1. Chatsworth House

Chesterfield’s Holmebrook Valley Country Park offers some of the most beautiful views the town has to offer - perfect for a gentle winter stroll.

2. Holmebrook Valley Country Park

The source of the River Lathkill is at Monyash, near Bakewell, and it flows through the Derbyshire Dales until it joins the River Wye at Rowsley. It is unique, as the only river in the area that flows exclusively over limestone, and it provides a very relaxing walking trail.

3. River Lathkill

At over 500 metres, Mam Tor is certainly steep, but the amazing views over the Hope Valley are more than worth the effort - especially on a frosty morning.

4. Mam Tor

