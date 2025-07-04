If you’re planning a trip to Derbyshire and the Peak District and are searching for the best attractions, look no further than these castles and stately homes.
These historic landmarks offer a glimpse back in time, and are perfect for anyone visiting the area over the summer months.
The full list of Derbyshire’s most remarkable castles and stately homes can be found below – is there anywhere else you think we should have included?
These are some of the best castles and stately homes to visit this summer across Derbyshire and the Peak District. Photo: Brian Eyre
2. Peveril Castle
The ruins of Peveril Castle can be found overlooking Castleton - having been built in the 11th century following the Norman Conquest of 1066. The Peak Cavern can also be found deep in the gorge below Peveril Castle - and is known colloquially as the Devil’s Arse. The cavern regularly hosts concerts, and an evening of carols even takes place in the run up to Christmas. Photo: jason chadwick
3. Chatsworth House
The magnificent Chatsworth House is one of the country’s most well-known stately homes. Construction started on the stately home, as it currently stands, back in 1687 - but Bess of Hardwick began to build the first house on the site in 1552. Chatsworth House has also been used in a number of TV shows and films. From Pride and Prejudice to Peaky Blinders, Chatsworth has continued to grace our screens over the years - making it one of the Peak District’s most unique attractions. Photo: Brian Eyre
4. Hardwick Hall
Hardwick Hall is a remarkable country house that was built for Bess of Hardwick - perhaps better known as the driving force behind the construction of Chatsworth House. Whether you want to delve into the history of the stately home, or enjoy its scenic grounds, there is plenty to do and see at Hardwick Hall. Photo: Brian Eyre
