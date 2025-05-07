Our photographer has been out and about taking sunny snaps of people enjoying the sun.

Who can you spot in this gallery of fun in the sun pictures?
1. Sunny strolls
The Cashin family walking around the Pavilion Gardens in Buxton. Photo Brian Eyre Photo: Brian Eyre
2. Best uncle ever
Nellie being pushed on the swing by uncle James in Pavilion Gardens. Photo Brian Eyre Photo: Brian Eyre
3. Sunnies and smiles
Sunnies and smiles as Shelley and Jaqueline sat in the park in Chesterfield. Photo Brian Eyre Photo: Brian Eyre
4. Friends together
Freda arnold and Margaret Lamb enjoying the sun in Chesterfield. Photo Brian Eyre Photo: Brian Eyre
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.