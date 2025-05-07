Chesterfield families sit out in the park after school. Photo Brian EyreChesterfield families sit out in the park after school. Photo Brian Eyre
11 pictures of you enjoying the warm weather in Buxton and Chesterfield

By Lucy Ball

Retro reporter

Published 7th May 2025, 15:19 BST
Our photographer has been out and about taking sunny snaps of people enjoying the sun.

Who can you spot in this gallery of fun in the sun pictures?

The Cashin family walking around the Pavilion Gardens in Buxton. Photo Brian Eyre

1. Sunny strolls

Nellie being pushed on the swing by uncle James in Pavilion Gardens. Photo Brian Eyre

2. Best uncle ever

Sunnies and smiles as Shelley and Jaqueline sat in the park in Chesterfield. Photo Brian Eyre

3. Sunnies and smiles

Freda arnold and Margaret Lamb enjoying the sun in Chesterfield. Photo Brian Eyre

4. Friends together

