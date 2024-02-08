News you can trust since 1855
11 photos show why scenic Peak District gem Castleton was named among the UK’s most instragrammable hotspots – perfect to visit for Valentine’s Day

Castleton has been ranked among the most scenic places across the UK to visit this Valentine’s Day – with a number of Peak District locations making the list.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 8th Feb 2024, 12:25 GMT

As Valentine's Day approaches, love is in the air, and couples are seeking the perfect backdrop to capture their special moments in the UK.

So for those in the mood to travel and see new places, travel experts from Deals Points have researched the most instagrammable hotspots to visit this Valentine’s Day – with Castleton in Derbyshire ranking 21st across the UK.

Castleton was followed by Mam Tor, Hope Valley and Hathersage in 23rd, 25th and 44th respectively – meaning there are plenty of places in Derbyshire and the Peak District to enjoy a scenic Valentine’s trip.

These 11 photos show why Castleton was rated so highly – where will you be heading to celebrate Valentine’s Day?

Castleton is an ideal place to visit for a Valentine’s Day trip.

1. Castleton

Castleton is an ideal place to visit for a Valentine’s Day trip. Photo: Brian Eyre/Jason Chadwick

Castleton is one of the most scenic parts of the Peak District.

2. Castleton

Castleton is one of the most scenic parts of the Peak District. Photo: jason chadwick

There are plenty of spots offering lovely views over the town.

3. Castleton

There are plenty of spots offering lovely views over the town. Photo: jason chadwick

If you’re looking for a scenic Valentine’s walk, why not take in the ruins of Peveril Castle?

4. Castleton

If you’re looking for a scenic Valentine’s walk, why not take in the ruins of Peveril Castle? Photo: jason chadwick

