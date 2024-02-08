As Valentine's Day approaches, love is in the air, and couples are seeking the perfect backdrop to capture their special moments in the UK.

So for those in the mood to travel and see new places, travel experts from Deals Points have researched the most instagrammable hotspots to visit this Valentine’s Day – with Castleton in Derbyshire ranking 21st across the UK.

Castleton was followed by Mam Tor, Hope Valley and Hathersage in 23rd, 25th and 44th respectively – meaning there are plenty of places in Derbyshire and the Peak District to enjoy a scenic Valentine’s trip.

These 11 photos show why Castleton was rated so highly – where will you be heading to celebrate Valentine’s Day?

1 . Castleton Castleton is an ideal place to visit for a Valentine’s Day trip. Photo: Brian Eyre/Jason Chadwick Photo Sales

2 . Castleton Castleton is one of the most scenic parts of the Peak District. Photo: jason chadwick Photo Sales

3 . Castleton There are plenty of spots offering lovely views over the town. Photo: jason chadwick Photo Sales