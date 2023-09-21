11 of the most picturesque lesser-known Peak District villages – perfect hidden gems to visit this weekend
If you’re looking for inspiration ahead of visiting the Peak District, these scenic villages are among some of the region’s best hidden gems.
Bakewell, Castleton and Hathersage will be at the top of most people’s lists when they visit the Peak District, but there are many wonderful spots waiting off the beaten track.
Why not head out to one of these lovely destinations for a hike, to shop at their independent stores, or to spend some time at their lovely country pubs?
