11 of the most picturesque lesser-known Peak District villages – perfect hidden gems to visit this weekend

If you’re looking for inspiration ahead of visiting the Peak District, these scenic villages are among some of the region’s best hidden gems.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 21st Sep 2023, 11:30 BST
Updated 21st Sep 2023, 11:32 BST

Bakewell, Castleton and Hathersage will be at the top of most people’s lists when they visit the Peak District, but there are many wonderful spots waiting off the beaten track.

Why not head out to one of these lovely destinations for a hike, to shop at their independent stores, or to spend some time at their lovely country pubs?

These are some of the best hidden gems across the Peaks.

1. Peak District villages

These are some of the best hidden gems across the Peaks. Photo: Brian Eyre/Jason Chadwick

Edale is an ideal base for hiking trips. The village is located at one end of the Pennine Way and near to Kinder Scout, the highest point in the Peak District. It is easily reached by train, with services on the Hope Valley line between Sheffield and Manchester stopping at Edale.

2. Edale

Edale is an ideal base for hiking trips. The village is located at one end of the Pennine Way and near to Kinder Scout, the highest point in the Peak District. It is easily reached by train, with services on the Hope Valley line between Sheffield and Manchester stopping at Edale. Photo: jason chadwick

For those interested in history, Eyam is a perfect place to visit. It is known as the plague village, after residents quarantined themselves to stop the spread of a plague outbreak in the 17th century.

3. Eyam

For those interested in history, Eyam is a perfect place to visit. It is known as the plague village, after residents quarantined themselves to stop the spread of a plague outbreak in the 17th century. Photo: Jason Chadwick

Pilsley is located on the Chatsworth Estate, and is home to the popular Chatsworth Farm Shop. Estate workers live here in cottages and the village green normally hosts an annual fete.

4. Pilsley

Pilsley is located on the Chatsworth Estate, and is home to the popular Chatsworth Farm Shop. Estate workers live here in cottages and the village green normally hosts an annual fete. Photo: jason chadwick

