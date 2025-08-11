11 of the best campsites across Derbyshire and the Peak District that are perfect for summer camping trips – including one named among the UK’s best by outdoors experts

By Tom Hardwick
Published 11th Aug 2025, 14:44 BST
These campsites are some of the best across Derbyshire and the Peak District – perfect for anybody looking to organise a trip this summer.

If you’re thinking of organising a holiday closer to home this summer, these are some of the best campsites across Derbyshire and the Peak District – according to our readers.

The full list of their recommendations can be found below – will you be heading out into the Peaks for a camping trip over the coming weeks?

These are some of the best places to camp across Derbyshire and the Peak District - as recommended by locals.

1. Best places to camp

These are some of the best places to camp across Derbyshire and the Peak District - as recommended by locals. Photo: Brian Eyre

2. Barn Farm, Birchover

Charlotte Louise Madin said : “Barn Farm, Birchover. Love to camp here. On-site facilities are excellent, lots of things for kids to do including games room and play area. Plenty of local walks and two pubs in the village - what more could you want?” The Barn Farm campsite was also ranked in top 10 best campsites across the country by the experts from GO Outdoors earlier this year. Photo: Google

3. Lathkill Dale Campsite, Monyash

Neill Cocker said: “Lathkill Dale Campsite at Monyash. Unique in its layout and set up. Private pitches with views across the Dale.” Photo: Google

4. Caravan and Motorhome Club Campsite, Carsington Water

Ann Edwards said: “Carsington at the Caravan Club site.” Photo: Google

