If you’re thinking of organising a holiday closer to home this summer, these are some of the best campsites across Derbyshire and the Peak District – according to our readers.
The full list of their recommendations can be found below – will you be heading out into the Peaks for a camping trip over the coming weeks?
1. Best places to camp
These are some of the best places to camp across Derbyshire and the Peak District - as recommended by locals. Photo: Brian Eyre
2. Barn Farm, Birchover
Charlotte Louise Madin said : “Barn Farm, Birchover. Love to camp here. On-site facilities are excellent, lots of things for kids to do including games room and play area. Plenty of local walks and two pubs in the village - what more could you want?” The Barn Farm campsite was also ranked in top 10 best campsites across the country by the experts from GO Outdoors earlier this year. Photo: Google
3. Lathkill Dale Campsite, Monyash
Neill Cocker said: “Lathkill Dale Campsite at Monyash. Unique in its layout and set up. Private pitches with views across the Dale.” Photo: Google
4. Caravan and Motorhome Club Campsite, Carsington Water
Ann Edwards said: “Carsington at the Caravan Club site.” Photo: Google