Peaceful dog walking trail.

11 dog walking trails in Derbyshire: best places to walk your dog

Need somewhere to take your pet pooch for a mooch? Look no further!

By jimmy johnson
Thursday, 17th February 2022, 1:04 pm

We’ve taken a look across Derbyshire for the best dog walking trails it has to offer. Did we miss any out? Be sure to let us know!

1. Chatsworth House Trail

What could be better than a brisk walk around the iconic Chatsworth House? It's not too long, so energetic dogs may be left wanting more, but if so - why not go around a few extra times?

2. Bakewell Trail

Walking around Bakewell is as peaceful as it gets. It's ideal for older, quieter dogs, but there's a few fields for more rambunctious pups to enjoy as well.

3. Chesterfield Canal

Chesterfield Canal provides a great walk for you and your dog in any weather - just don't fall in!

4. Kinder Moorland

Located in Edale, this is definitely a more challenging walk. This should only be attempted by healthy, energetic dogs (and humans), but it's a rewarding journey nonetheless.

