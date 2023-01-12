News you can trust since 1855
These are some of the county’s most scenic routes. Credit: TL: Brian Eyre TR: Jason Chadwick BL: Photo © Brian Frost (cc-by-sa/2.0) BR: Photo © Andrew Hill (cc-by-sa/2.0)

11 beautiful winter walks to explore in 2023 across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District

These are a number of routes with stunning scenery across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – perfect if you’re looking for new trails to tackle in 2023.

By Tom Hardwick
3 minutes ago

Derbyshire and the Peak District are something of a paradise for walkers – with an incredible number of beautiful trails in all corners of the region.

Whether your New Year’s resolution is to exercise more, or you’re just excited to explore what the county has to offer, these are 11 of the best routes for winter walks across the region.

1. Mam Tor

At over 500 metres, Mam Tor is certainly steep, but the amazing views over the Hope Valley are more than worth the effort - especially on a frosty morning.

Photo: Jason Chadwick

2. Monsal Trail

The Monsal Trail runs between Wye Dale and Bakewell, and contains plenty of greenery. The trail is relatively flat, but does span 13.6 kilometres, so make sure you're up to the challenge before attempting it.

Photo: Google

3. Carsington Water

The Carsington Water Loop is a long trail with varied scenery - providing great views of the reservoir.

Photo: Photo © Alan Heardman (cc-by-sa/2.0)

4. Linacre Reservoirs

Located on the edge of Chesterfield, there are three reservoirs to walk round at Linacre. There is a gentle five mile route that takes you around all three, and through the village of Old Brampton, before arriving back at the car park.

Photo: RKH

Peak DistrictChesterfieldDerbyshire