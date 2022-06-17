11 beautiful walking and hiking trails in Derbyshire and the Peak District

Hoping to get out and about this summer? Here’s a selection of Derbyshire’s best walking trails.
Do you agree with our picks? Did we miss any out? Be sure to let us know!
1. Monsal Trail
Monsal Trail contains plenty of greenery - it's ideal for lovers of nature. It spans 13.6 kilometres though, so make sure you're up to the challenge before attempting it.
2. Padley Gorge
Padley Gorge is a wooded area with a few shortcuts and winding paths, so watch your footing. However, it's a relatively short journey, so it shouldn't be too taxing on a hot day. A key attraction of this trail is the famous Grindleford Cafe, which is a fantastic place to put your feet up after a hike.
3. Carsington Water Loop
Carsington Water Loop is a long, but edenic trail with varied scenery. It's ideal on a hot summer's day, with a cool breeze whistling across the water's surface.
4. Holmebrook Valley Country Park
Situated on the edge of Chesterfield, Holmebrook Valley Country Park offers some of the most beautiful views the town has to offer. There's plenty of wildlife to marvel at, as well as the centrepiece of the park - the lake.
