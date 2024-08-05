A 10-year-old girl from Riddings has smashed her target of cycling over 110 miles to raise money for the British Heart Foundation charity.

Young cyclist Olivia Eade has been pedalling across Derbyshire woodland trails alongside her father, James Eade, in an attempt to beat a personal best record set during another fundraising challenge last year.

This is the latest cycling challenge for charity that the enthusiastic fundraiser has set herself, having raised more than £2400 for chosen charities over the past four years.

Proud mother, Sharon Eade described Olivia as “a really kind and determined little girl.”

She said: “Olivia is very conscious of others when they’re struggling with something and she’s very kind at school, always trying to look after her classmates.

“I’m definitely very proud of her.”

Caring Olivia first suggested raising money for charity when she was just five years old.

In 2020, Olivia’s first fundraising attempt saw her raising £450 for Great Ormund Street’s Childrens hospital after cycling 52 miles.

Last year the young fundraiser beat her cycling target of 100 miles in a week to raise funds for Cancer Research UK.

On July 26, Olivia started her 2024 cycling fundraiser in which she aimed to cycle 110 miles, surpassing last year's total.

Cycling along the Tissington and Nutbrook trails and around Carsington water, she managed to beat her target with a day of the challenge left to spare– cycling 120 miles in total.

In spite of the hot weather, Olivia was spurred on by people's generous donations, plenty of water and some ice creams along the way.

Olivia has been receiving donations via a Facebook fundraiser, sponsorships from friends and family, and in person donations.

James said: “For the last five years that Olivia has been doing this it's been amazing to see how people come together to donate for different causes. It spurs her on and keeps us going.

“I’d just like to say thank you to everybody who’s supported her and kept her going, not just this year but all the other years as well. Family and friends have been particularly supportive and important.”

The Facebook fundraiser will remain open till the end of August for anybody who wishes to donate.