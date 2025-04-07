10 of the best free parks across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – perfect to visit with families over the Easter holidays

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 7th Apr 2025, 10:57 BST
These are some of the best free parks to visit with families over the Easter holidays in Derbyshire.

With the Easter holidays underway and the sunny weather set to continue, parents will be looking for cheap ways to entertain their families.

With that in mind, we have compiled a list featuring some of Derbyshire’s best parks – all of which are perfect for a low-cost day out over the school break.

The full list can be found below – are there any other parks you think should be included?

These parks across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District are perfect for cheap days out this Easter.

1. Cheap days out

These parks across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District are perfect for cheap days out this Easter. Photo: Brian Eyre

The stunning grounds of Ilam Park are perfect to explore if you find yourself in the Peak District - and it costs nothing to get in.

2. Explore the grounds of Ilam Park

The stunning grounds of Ilam Park are perfect to explore if you find yourself in the Peak District - and it costs nothing to get in. Photo: Photo © Paul Harrop (cc-by-sa/2.0)

The Pavilion Gardens in Buxton offer plenty to keep the family entertained, including walks, play areas and a miniature train - along with other regular events.

3. Visit Buxton’s Pavilion Gardens

The Pavilion Gardens in Buxton offer plenty to keep the family entertained, including walks, play areas and a miniature train - along with other regular events. Photo: jason chadwick

Chesterfield’s Holmebrook Valley Country Park is another great place for a low-cost day out this Easter.

4. Holmebrook Valley Country Park

Chesterfield’s Holmebrook Valley Country Park is another great place for a low-cost day out this Easter. Photo: Brian Eyre

DerbyshireChesterfieldPeak District
