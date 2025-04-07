With the Easter holidays underway and the sunny weather set to continue, parents will be looking for cheap ways to entertain their families.

With that in mind, we have compiled a list featuring some of Derbyshire’s best parks – all of which are perfect for a low-cost day out over the school break.

The full list can be found below – are there any other parks you think should be included?

Cheap days out These parks across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District are perfect for cheap days out this Easter.

Explore the grounds of Ilam Park The stunning grounds of Ilam Park are perfect to explore if you find yourself in the Peak District - and it costs nothing to get in.

Visit Buxton's Pavilion Gardens The Pavilion Gardens in Buxton offer plenty to keep the family entertained, including walks, play areas and a miniature train - along with other regular events.