With the Easter holidays underway and the sunny weather set to continue, parents will be looking for cheap ways to entertain their families.
With that in mind, we have compiled a list featuring some of Derbyshire’s best parks – all of which are perfect for a low-cost day out over the school break.
The full list can be found below – are there any other parks you think should be included?
1. Cheap days out
These parks across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District are perfect for cheap days out this Easter. Photo: Brian Eyre
2. Explore the grounds of Ilam Park
The stunning grounds of Ilam Park are perfect to explore if you find yourself in the Peak District - and it costs nothing to get in. Photo: Photo © Paul Harrop (cc-by-sa/2.0)
3. Visit Buxton’s Pavilion Gardens
The Pavilion Gardens in Buxton offer plenty to keep the family entertained, including walks, play areas and a miniature train - along with other regular events. Photo: jason chadwick
4. Holmebrook Valley Country Park
Chesterfield’s Holmebrook Valley Country Park is another great place for a low-cost day out this Easter. Photo: Brian Eyre
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.