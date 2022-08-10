10 mysterious walks to explore Peak District's weird and wonderful curiosities

2. Robin Hood's Cave

Robin Hood's Cave lies just below the lip of the climbers' paradise Stanage Edge. Access to the cave requires minor scrambling and a head for heights. The short cave passage behind the opening is unusual among Peak District caverns as it occurs in gritstone rather than limestone and its eroded curves were formed by wind rather than water. Set out from Hook's Carr car park on a four-mile walk that takes you past the ramparts of the post-Norman Conquest constructed Camp Green ringwork and to Hathersage where you can see Little John's grave and North Lees Hall before walking on to Robin Hood's Cave.

Photo: Dave Dunford © 2022