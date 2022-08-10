10 mysterious walks to explore Peak District's weird and wonderful curiosities

'Mysterious Walks' by David Dunford offers an overview and introduction for each walk, numbered directions, large-scale Ordnance Survey maps, panoramic photographs and interpretation of points of interest along the way.
The shortest walk is to Gardom’s & Birchen Edges, a distance of 2.5 miles with the author advising walkers to allow 1.5 hours.
The longest walk is to Halter Devil Chapel, near Mugginton, covering 4.5 miles and taking between two and three hours.
All the walks are circular;
'Mysterious Walks' is published by Northern Eye Books, retails at £6.99 and is widely available at bookshops (ISBN: 978-1-914589-12-6) and online at www.northerneyebooks.co.uk.
1. Robin Hood's Picking Rods
The 1,000-year-old landmark is believed to stem from the early Middle Ages when shepherd monks put up wayside crosses to help travellers and mark ecclesiastic divisions. Folklore suggests that they were used by Robin Hood to string his bow. Check out the nearby Bronze Age cup and ring markings. The walk, of just over three miles, sets off from Rowarth car park, passes over a footbridge and skirts small quarries.
Photo: Dave Dunford © 2022
2. Robin Hood's Cave
Robin Hood's Cave lies just below the lip of the climbers' paradise Stanage Edge. Access to the cave requires minor scrambling and a head for heights. The short cave passage behind the opening is unusual among Peak District caverns as it occurs in gritstone rather than limestone and its eroded curves were formed by wind rather than water. Set out from Hook's Carr car park on a four-mile walk that takes you past the ramparts of the post-Norman Conquest constructed Camp Green ringwork and to Hathersage where you can see Little John's grave and North Lees Hall before walking on to Robin Hood's Cave.
Photo: Dave Dunford © 2022
3. Eyam - 'Plague Village'
This three-mile walk, starting from the car park on Hawkill Road, Eyam tours the relics of the 17th century plague which claimed the lives of many of the village's inhabitants. There are opportunities to visit the Riley and Lydgate graves, the plague cottages and Cucklett Church, a double natural arch where Reverend Mompesson preached during the plague.
Photo: Dave Dunford © 2022
4. Gardom's and Birchen Edges
The standing stone on Gardom Edge is believed to be an astronomical marker whose leaning edge would have been illuminated by the Neolithic mdisummer sun. Nelson's Monument was erected on Birchen Edge five years after the admiral died at Trafalgar in the early 19th century. Nearby, three gritstone outcrops are carved with the names of ships from Nelson's battle fleet. The two-and-a-half-hour walk leaves Birchen Edge car park, beside the Robin Hood pub, travels past the Three Men cairns built on top of a prehistoric funereal site and to Gardom's Edge where you'll find the Peak District's best example of a cup and ring marked rock.
Photo: Dave Dunford © 2022