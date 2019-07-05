New owners and new life for historic Derbyshire pub

New owners are assuring regulars it is business as usual at one of Derbyshire’s most popular village pubs.

The Old Poets’ Corner, at Ashover, has been acquired by Titanic Brewery after being offered for sale by the former owners of Ashover Brewery.

The multi-award-winning pub also features B&B rooms and an historic holiday cottage in a much-prized countryside setting, just a few miles from Chatsworth House.

Brewery director Dave Bott said: “The doors will remain open and the only difference customers will see in the first few weeks is Titanic Brewery branding and our range of beers on the bar.

“There will be a lot going on behind the scenes as we are planning to refresh the décor and outside areas over the coming months. We are excited to be investing in this superb, historic pub and to build on the hard work of former owners Kim and Jackie Beresford.

“It is a fantastic business opportunity and there’s a new challenge for Titanic Brewery, as this is the first property in our pub estate to have B&B rooms and even a large cottage, sleeping up to eight guests.”

The pub also has a function room, sitting around 60, which is used for events, parties and business conferences.

Titanic Brewery, based in Burslem, Stoke-on-Trent is expanding and aiming to have 20 pubs and café bars by 2020.

Originally, a 17th Century coaching inn, the pub became known as the Old Poets’ Corner when the recent owners took over in 2004.

The pub, previously the Red Lion and the Old Red, was East Midlands winner in the 2015 search for the UK’s best pub.