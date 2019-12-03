New look and new menu for Chesterfield's The Lily Pad café and restaurant

Staff at The Lily Pad café and restaurant in Chesterfield are celebrating an extensive refurbishment and exciting changes to their menu.

The refurbishment brings a new look, a new menu and new opening hours to the town-centre eatery on Soresby Street which recently won the accolade of the Café and Tea Room of the year at the Chesterfield Food and Drink Awards 2019.

Head chef and manager, Ryan Purrington said: “It is wonderful to welcome our customers back through our doors and we are really pleased to be able to offer our new dinner menu on a Friday evening too. I hope everyone is as impressed with our new look as we are.

“Our new menu includes some of the old favourites which we know people love us for, but we’ve also developed the menu to include some exciting new additions. We have a much more extensive selection for vegetarians and vegans too. There are a whole host of new features and food and drinks specials for people to try which we are really excited about.””

The Lily Pad is now open for breakfast and lunch from Monday to Sunday (closed all day Wednesdays) as well as now serving evening meals on Friday evenings.

The Chesterfield College Group own the business and has invested in the refurbishment process. Jo Kershaw, director of business and professional services at the college, said: “The Lily Pad not only offers local diners an amazing choice of menu options, it also has a unique atmosphere which comes from the passion of the team. They work tirelessly to keep their customers happy. When we invested in this business we saw how the passion of this relatively young team created a popular eatery and how apprentices are supported to grow into key roles in the organisation. We also saw the potential to support this town-centre business in its development It has been a pleasure working with Ryan and his team over the last few months. I hope both new and existing customers will be as pleased with the results of the refurbishment as we are.”