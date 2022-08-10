North Derbyshire planning applications - from Chesterfield, Dronfield and Killamarsh to Eckington and Alfreton

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Latest applications submitted to Chesterfield Borough Council:

24 Chesterfield Road, Brimington: Detached bungalow with detached garage.

102 Manor Road, Brimington: Rear extension.

31 Rockingham Close, Chesterfield: Single-storey front extension to house and attached garage.

8 Boythorpe Road, Boythorpe: Side extension and raised decking area.

Latest applications decided by Chesterfield Borough Council:

Trevilla, 73 Hady Hill, Hady: Change of use from residential to a children's home. No objections.

21 Staunton Close, Chesterfield: Single-storey extension to outbuilding. Conditional permission.

50 Hill View Road, Brimington: Two-storey side and rear extension with rendering to walls. Conditional permission.

171 Boythorpe Road, Boythorpe: Single-storey rear extension. Conditional permission.

Greycot, Highfield Road, Newbold: Conversion of outbuilding to habitable accommodation linking to existing dwelling with single-storey rear and side extension and front entrance porch. Conditional permission.

Latest applications submitted to North East Derbyshire District Council:

Kia-Ora, Church Lane, Calow: Change of hipped roof to gable end, loft conversion with front and rear dormers and roof lights, single and partial double-storey rear extensions and new access.

32 Kilburn Road, Dronfield Woodhouse: Single-storey front extension.

Wheatcroft Cottage, Hockley Lane, Ashover: Single-story side extension (affecting setting of a listed building).

5 Acres Road, Lower Pilsley: Dormer window extension on front elevation.

46 Queen Street, Eckington: Two-storey rear extension.

7 Marston Close, Dronfield Woodhouse: Single-storey rear extension.

20 Harewood Crescent, Old Tupton: Rear single-storey garden room extension.

Four Acre, Main Road, Stretton, Alfreton: Single-storey rear extension, front porch extension and side chimney stack.

Demolition of detached garage and erection of attached single-storey side/front garage.

2 Simcrest Avenue, Killamarsh: Single-storey front extension.

13 Mill Lane, Grassmoor: Two-storey side extension with single-storey rear extension and new bay window to the front elevation.

9 Chestnut Close, Dronfield: Single-storey rear extension.

9 Heathfield Close, Dronfield: Single-storey rear extension and single-storey side porch with alterations to front cladding.

Longmoor, Main Road, Cutthorpe: Side first floor extension.

Clover View, Clover House Farm, Screetham Lane, Ashover: Self-contained two-bedroom, single-storey holiday let.

Hill Mount, Millthorpe Lane, Holmesfield: Two-storey rear and side extensions with attached single garage.

Cobal Cranes, Callywhite Lane, Dronfield: Demolition of existing office building and construction of new office building.

9 Park Avenue, Dronfield: Part removal of existing conservatory link and new rear single storey extension.

Latest applications decided by North East Derbyshire District Council:

1 Elm Road, Eckington: Single-storey side and two-storey rear extension. Refused.

2 Cecil Avenue, Dronfield: Single-storey rear and side extension. Conditional permission.

Tall Chimneys, Harper Hill, Wingerworth: Single-storey extension to side rear of property incorporating existing garden store. Demolition and replacement of flat roof garage with new pitch roof garage. Conditional permission.

31 Salisbury Avenue, Dronfield: Front porch and front garage extension. Conditional permission.

11 Longacre Road, Dronfield: Demolition of side and rear conservatory, erection of single-storey side and rear extension with alterations to existing fenestrations, conversion of garage with raising of roof to create additional bedroom and part rendering to existing walls. Conditional permission.

Wind Rose, Cartledge Lane, Holmesfield: Front link extension between house and garage. Conditional permission.

160 Station New Road, Old Tupton: Single storey rear and side extension. Conditional permission.

38 Longedge Lane, Wingerworth: Proposed front, rear and side extensions, associated internal alterations and new window to the side of the dwelling. Conditional permission.

23 Opal Street, Hasland: Detached garden room for business use as beauty salon. Conditional permission.

92 Fletcher Avenue Dronfield: Detached two-bedroom dwelling. Refused.