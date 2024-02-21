Government list names 11 Derbyshire employers found not paying minimum wage

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Department for Business and Trade published the list on Tuesday, February 20, based on HMRC investigations, in an effort to show that no employers are exempt from paying their workers the statutory minimum wage.

Kevin Hollinrake, minister for enterprise, markets and small business, said: “Employees deserve to get paid properly for the hard work they put in. While the majority of businesses already do the right thing and pay their staff what they are owed, today’s announcement sends a message to the minority who aren’t - that there are repercussions to undercutting hard work from their staff.”

More than 172,000 were left out of pocket by employers including major high street brands and Condé Nast Publications Limited, linked to Vogue and GQ magazines. All have since paid what was owed to staff and faced financial penalties of up to 200 per cent of their underpayment.

More than 500 employers across the UK were found to be underpaying staff according to HMRC investigations. (Photo: Marisa Cashill/National World)

The following Derbyshire businesses were also named on the Government list:

- GI Group Recruitment Ltd, Chesterfield, failed to pay £17,055.00 to 2,110 workers.

- HR Essentials Limited, Chesterfield, failed to pay £14,489.05 to 930 workers.

- Mariposa Care Group Limited, Matlock, failed to pay £8,035.76 to 174 workers.

- Sia Abrafoam Limited, Alfreton, failed to pay £6,765.75 to 21 workers.

- Killamarsh Village Day Nursery and Pre-School Limited, Killamarsh, failed to pay £4,180.95 to nine workers.

- Richford Motor Services Limited, Alfreton, failed to pay £1,520.00 to 34 workers.

- Ward Shoe Shops Limited, Matlock, failed to pay £794.15 to 25 workers.

- Historic Inns Limited, Hope Valley, failed to pay £604.53 to two workers.

- The Best Hand Car Wash Chad Ltd, Derby, failed to pay £2,102.72 to four workers.

- Autoclenz Limited, Swadlincote, failed to pay £633.89 to one worker.

- Swainswood Leisure Park & Spa Limited, Swadlincote, failed to pay £5,021.77 to 11 workers.

While not all minimum wage underpayments are intentional, the law requires that anyone entitled to be paid the minimum wage should receive it, and that enforcement action will be taken against employers who do not pay correctly.

Patricia Rice, independent commissioner at the Low Pay Commission, said: “Since its introduction nearly 25 years ago, the national minimum wage has played a vital role in protecting the earnings of the lowest-paid workers in the UK. At a time when the cost-of-living is rising, it is more important than ever that these workers receive the pay to which they are entitled.

“Underpayment not only cheats workers of their rightful due, it leaves compliant firms undercut by those who do not abide by the law. By naming the firms responsible for significant underpayment, we raise awareness of the nature and the scale of underpayment and encourage all employers to ensure that they fully comply with the law.”

The National Living Wage – the minimum for workers aged 21 and over – is due to rise from £10.42 to £11.44 from April 1 2024.

If workers suspect they are being underpaid, they can visit gov.uk/checkyourpay to find out what they can do. For the full list, go to http://tinyurl.com/msfe7zt6.