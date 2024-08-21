Derbyshire’s most expensive place to live facing ‘affordable housing crisis’

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Derbyshire Dales has long held the infamous status of being one of the most expensive places to buy a home in the UK, outside of London, but what is it that is pushing this persistent problem?

Earlier this month, a report filed by housing developer Gladman, as part of plans for 70 homes in Brailsford, claimed: “The Derbyshire Dales district is inherently unaffordable, with high unaffordability ratios.

“The increasing unaffordability of housing in the district and the continuous high numbers of households on the housing register in housing need clearly indicates that by any measure of affordability, Derbyshire Dales is in the midst of an affordable housing crisis, and urgent action must be taken to deliver more affordable homes.”

Host to much of the Peak District National Park and its nature as a heavily rural district between Manchester, Sheffield, Derby and Nottingham has led to the Dales becoming a popular tourism destination and commuter base for surrounding cities.

Its popularity for what some perceive as a slower, more peaceful lifestyle has also seen properties snapped up as second homes and holiday lets, including Airbnbs.

These characteristics have seen it become increasingly more difficult for Dales locals to buy a home and stay in the district, councillors and villagers say, as opposed to moving to a neighbouring borough or city – with every home on the market inevitably becoming a hot commodity.

The average house price in the Dales last year was £350,548, according to the UK House Price Index, compared to £270,733 in the neighbouring High Peak, which is also a tourist hotspot, also host to much of the Peak District, and is also mostly rural.

Data shows the average price of a home in the Dales is nearly 11 times the average annual income, compared to around 8 in the East Midlands and England as a whole – a figure which has increased by roughly a third in the past decade.

Derbyshire Dales District Council has already brought in council tax premiums for second-home owners and is lobbying the Government for more powers to regulate the number of holiday lets – with both making up a quarter of homes in some villages, such as Over Haddon.

This year the council said there were 1,000 second homes and 1,373 holiday lets in the Dales and last year a report from The Times and Inside Airbnb found the district had one of the strongest concentrations of Airbnbs in the Midlands.

Cllr Neil Buttle, district councillor for the Tideswell ward, said: “We haven’t got enough people who can afford to buy their own houses. We are running to stand still.

“It is inequality we are fighting, really. It is not going to stop when we have people who can afford three houses and some who can’t afford one. We want parents, grandparents and their children to all be able to work and live in the community and to do that we need the right housing in the right places.

The proximity to the Peak Park has made the area a magnet for second home owners, who often convert properties into holiday homes or rentals

“At the moment someone who works in a quarry to look after their three children is currently priced out. Part of what keeps our communities and its facilities and schools thriving is people living there all year round, that is what builds those long-lasting relationships.

“It is not a surprising situation, it is difficult and local people need affordable housing. They are still not going to be able to afford a home at 80 per cent of the market rate (the policy which classifies a home as ‘affordable housing’). It is not a fair system.”

Cllr Peter O’Brien, who represents Eyam, Grindleford, Stoney Middleton and Hathersage on the district council, bemoans the current situation which leaves “families unable to buy a home in the community they live in”.

He said: “They have to move to Stoke, Chesterfield, Sheffield or Derby. We are caught in a pincer manoeuvre where there are sky-high house prices and no homes for rent, which makes it a really difficult ask for many people.

“Part of it relates to the historically low wages in the Dales with quite a high proportion working in lower-wage industries such as tourism.

“If you live in an attractive part of the country it makes it more attractive to people with higher incomes and they can look to move here and outbid local people.”

Cllr O’Brien said the council could look to reduce affordable housing policies to 60 per cent of the market rate, but said that too could remain unaffordable due to rising Dales house prices.

John Whitby, Derbyshire Dales MP for Labour, said the district has seen 2,645 homes built between 2011 and 2021 but lost 2,500 properties to holiday let conversions and second homes, saying “so we have not moved forward in a decade in terms of housing stock”.

He said: “We are not seeing many more new houses being built so that is keeping prices artificially high.”

Mr Whitby said there were more than 1,000 people on the district’s housing waiting list but the Dales saw just 52 new social housing properties built last year, dubbing this a “drop in the ocean for the issues and it makes affordability a major problem”, which he claimed has “nothing to do with immigration”.

He claimed some villages are “almost empty” in the winter due to the number of holiday lets. He said there has not been enough social housing being built since the 1970s and that local councils needed the ability to start building homes again on a larger scale, with homes exempt from right-to-buy which he said has caused “a whole host of problems”.

Mr Whitby said: “It is a real problem. I know we are going to have people everywhere oppose development in their area, but if you have a constituency-wide overview then people can see the problem that we have and that we all need more housing – not just beautiful five-bed homes in beautiful parts of the district.”