DUWC offer free, independent, and confidential advice on benefit and credit entitlements. Advisors can check that you are receiving everything you are entitled to, help you complete claim forms, and, unlike any other organization operating in the area, will provide support and representation challenging decisions made by the Department of Work and Pensions, all the way to tribunal if necessary. In short – if you are unsure about anything related to benefits, DUWC is the place to go.

The three centres, in Clay Cross, North Wingfield, and Grassmoor, have not been open since the pandemic due to North-East Derbyshire County Council’s decision to withdraw its funding for DUWC in 2019. However, thanks to the support of the parish councils of Clay Cross, North Wingfield, and Grassmoor, as well as the Henry Smith charity, DUWC are back in all three locations and are already making a huge difference to local residents. In only two drop-in sessions at Clay Cross, staff have seen 14 local residents..

DUWC Assistant Coordinator Matt Hunt said: “DUWC has been away from North-East Derbyshire for too long. Since we last operated in these locations, life has become that much harder for local people, with food and energy prices skyrocketing and showing no signs of falling any time soon. In these challenging times, DUWC’s independent advice and representation is needed more than ever. In the last three months alone, we have seen 1,237 individuals, over 300 more people than we saw during the same period a year earlier. We can make a genuine difference to local people’s lives - last year, we won over £4 million for our clients through our advice and representation service. We are excited to be able to bring our knowledge and expertise to Clay Cross, Grassmoor, and North Wingfield.”

North Wingfield Community Centre, where DUWC are based on Tuesday afternoons.

The centre in Clay Cross has moved to the Social Centre on Market Street and will run on Mondays from 10am to 1pm.. In Grassmoor, the centre has returned to the same venue as before, in the Community Centre on New Street. The session runs on Friday mornings from 9.00-11.30am. The outreach in North Wingfield is based in the Community Resource Centre on Whiteleas Avenue, and runs on Tuesday afternoons from 1-3.30pm. With all three outreaches, there is no need to make an appointment, as DUWC operate on a drop-in basis.

As well as the three new outreaches, DUWC operate across Chesterfield, Bolsover and Amber Valley. The organisation has been providing benefits advice, support and representation in Derbyshire since 1983 and has a national reputation for outstanding advice work and knowledge.

