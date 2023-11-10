Derbyshire residents urged to take advantage of 2023 Will Writing Campaign

Residents in Derbyshire are being urged to secure their spot this month to have a Will written to protect their families’ assets and inheritance during this year’s Will Aid campaign.

During the current cost-of-living crisis, the Will Aid scheme, which sees solicitors across the UK volunteering their time to write Wills throughout November, represents a great opportunity to tick writing your Will off your to-do-list, and ensure your family’s future is protected.

The annual nationwide fundraising campaign shares its proceeds between nine of the UK’s leading charities: ActionAid, Age UK, British Red Cross, Christian Aid, NSPCC, Save the Children, Sightsavers, SCIAF (Scotland) and Trocaire (N. Ireland).

Will Aid is open and appointments are now available at Rickards & Cleaver in Alfreton, Nigel Davis Solicitors in Ashbourne, and Simpson Solicitors in Derby, as well as many others across the region. There are also several firms that can take your instruction remotely, so wherever you are you can get your will written through Will Aid this year.

Couple signing a Will

Visit www.willaid.org.uk to find your solicitor, but hurry as bookings will close at the end of November.

Like previous years there is expected to be a high demand, so people are encouraged to book an appointment now with a participating solicitor, which they can find via the Will Aid website.

Will Aid has been running since 1988 and is open to all adults. The campaign has encouraged more than 350,000 people to write their Will with a regulated and insured solicitor and, in so doing has raised over £24 million in donations, and many millions more in pledged legacies. The suggested voluntary donation is £100 for a single Will and £180 for a pair of mirror Wills.

Peter de Vena Franks, Campaign Director for Will Aid, said: “The money raised each year is incredibly important for each of our partner charities. It was inspiring to see our committed solicitors, continue to volunteer their time to raise vital funds last year.

I encourage anyone who does not yet have a Will to use this opportunity to protect loved ones and causes close to them, while supporting nine of the UK’s best-loved charities.”

Jonathan Chase, Chair of Will Aid, added: “We are very grateful to all the solicitors, new and returning, who selflessly volunteer their time to write thousands of Wills without their normal fee each year.