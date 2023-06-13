Derbyshire prison officer celebrates 23 years in the role as prison looks to recruit new staff

Joining as a prison officer after working on animal research, she has worked with countless prisoners and colleagues helping to reduce reoffending and break the cycle of crime.

Lou said: “I was between jobs and my plan was to join the prison service as a stop gap. I didn’t because I liked the job and I’m still here all these years later! There is so much camaraderie in the prison service. If I am duty manager and an incident kicks off I love it because staff work together so well.

“You have to rely on each other as a team and everyone gets together. I am also on the care team which looks after staff who struggle with anything home or work related.

HMP Foston Hall Prison Officer Lou Stewart

“The best thing about working in the prison service is that no two days are the same and knowing you’re helping to reduce reoffending is very rewarding. I would recommend a career in the prison service to anyone who likes working with people and is a good communicator.”

Much has changed during Lou’s time at HMP Foston Hall but the support of her colleagues – and the qualities needed to make a good officer – remain the same.

She says: “It’s about getting the right person not the right qualification. Being honest and hardworking is what makes a good officer.

“You have to be resilient; you can’t be precious in this job. Prison staff are a different breed. You have to be able to walk out of that gate and leave it behind you and I’ve always been able to do that.

“My colleagues are the best thing about being a prison officer – and I love it. It truly is a unique job because of the environment.”

You do not need qualifications to become a prison officer or to join in a support staff role. HMP Foston Hall is looking for caring people with good communication and influencing skills and effective decision-making.