Derbyshire mum-of-five’s lottery win nets £10k a month for a year
The Derbyshire local, who is in her 50s and has been playing The National Lottery right from the start, said she took a punt on Set For Life as the prize would “really help us each month”.
Speaking about what the win means to her, she said: “It’s the security of knowing that we don’t have to rely on anybody else at this time. We have several pets that often need visits to the vets - this will certainly make that easier.”
The National Lottery’s Andy Carter congratulated the prize winner, saying: “What wonderful news for our mystery mum and her five children. We are so pleased that the money can go some way to making each month a little easier and that those pets can get the treatment they need. Congratulations.”
The Derbyshire mum-of-five, who played online, has become one of over nine million players that win each week on The National Lottery’s range of games.