Derbyshire mum-of-five’s lottery win nets £10k a month for a year

By Ben McVay
Published 23rd Oct 2025, 11:10 BST
A retired mum-of-five from Derbyshire has won £10,000-a-month for one year after matching the five main numbers in The National Lottery’s Set For Life draw.

The Derbyshire local, who is in her 50s and has been playing The National Lottery right from the start, said she took a punt on Set For Life as the prize would “really help us each month”.

Speaking about what the win means to her, she said: “It’s the security of knowing that we don’t have to rely on anybody else at this time. We have several pets that often need visits to the vets - this will certainly make that easier.”

The National Lottery’s Andy Carter congratulated the prize winner, saying: “What wonderful news for our mystery mum and her five children. We are so pleased that the money can go some way to making each month a little easier and that those pets can get the treatment they need. Congratulations.”

The Derbyshire mum-of-five, who played online, has become one of over nine million players that win each week on The National Lottery’s range of games.

