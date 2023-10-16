Couple enjoying sunny weather at popular Peak District beauty spot had walk cut short after accident

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The couple was enjoying the beautiful weather at Ladybower Reservoir.

East Midlands Ambulance Service and Edale Mountain Rescue crews were called to the incident about 1.30pm, on Saturday, October 14.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After an assessment by the team members, pain relief was administered and the injured leg splinted.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...