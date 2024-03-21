Are house prices rising in YOUR area? Latest House Price Index data shows mixed picture across Derbyshire districts

According to House Price Index data from the Office for National Statistics, based on completed transactions, the average price of a home in Derbyshire fell by 1.1 per cent to £229,828 over the 12 months to January 2024.

That is in stark contrast to the 11 per cent rise seen in the South Hams district of Devon, but more resilient than the City of London where prices fell by more than 22 per cent over the same period.

Overall UK house prices fell 0.6 per cent, leaving the average property now valued at £282,000, while as a region the East Midlands fared worse with a 1.9 per cent fall to £240,427.

The decrease in Derbyshire played out across all property types, with the average price of a detached home falling 0.5 per cent to £335,339, semi-detached down 0.7 per cent to £210,298 and terraced houses and flats both down 2.1 per cent to £175,428 and £140,412 respectively.

There were more noticeable variations depending on the location of the property, with some of Derbyshire’s local authority areas seeing price growth and others more significant falls.

1 . House Price Index report Here's how the property market fared across Derbyshire in 2023. Photo: Andrew Roe Photo Sales

2 . North East Derbyshire The greatest annual fall in the county at 10.9% to an average price of £218,867. Photo: Allan Powell Photo Sales

3 . Derbyshire Dales The average house price here fell 4% over the year to £333,126. Photo: Anne Shelley Photo Sales