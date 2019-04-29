Jobs boost as food delivery service Deliveroo launches in Chesterfield

A food delivery service is on the look-out for riders in Chesterfield ahead of its launch in the town.

Deliveroo is appealing to bicycle, scooter or motorbike riders to deliver food from restaurants across the town, cooked fresh to order and delivered to customers in as little as 15 minutes.

The ever-growing UK Deliveroo team are looking for locals who enjoy cycling as a hobby or individuals who are looking for a way to keep fit, with the added benefit of making some extra money.

Dan Warne, managing director of Deliveroo, said: “We’ve seen a huge demand for Deliveroo in Chesterfield and we’re excited to be launching this month; we’re really excited to be creating new work opportunities for local people.

“The team is looking for people with passion, drive and great customer service, who are seeking the added benefit of flexible hours amongst other perks. We would encourage anyone looking for a fast paced and active job to apply through our website.”

To apply, visit the deliveroo website