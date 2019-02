Online health and fitness site Vivotion.com has researched just how many calories can be burned by doing regular household chores and here are the results.

1. Gardening Thirty minutes of pottering in the garden can burn around 200 calories, which is same as cycling steadily for four miles. other Buy a Photo

2. Scrubbing the bath Removing soap scum from your tub with a bit of added elbow grease for 15 minutes can burn up to 50 calories, which is the same as 250 jumping jacks. other Buy a Photo

3. Dusting Something as easy as doing the dusting can burn 25 calories in 15 minutes, the same as two minutes of planking. other Buy a Photo

4. Making the bed Changing the linen of a family of fours beds can burn 52 calories in 30 minutes, the same as walking a mile. other Buy a Photo

View more